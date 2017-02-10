Local cheese, ciders snag national Good Food awards
Local makers of cheese and hard ciders topped thousands of competitors here last month to take honors at the 2017 Good Food Awards, which spotlight craftsmanship and sustainability in food production. Laurie Neal of Wenatchee was the only cheesemaker in the state to be recognized at the award presentation, held Jan. 20 in San Francisco.
