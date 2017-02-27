Empty Bowls hosts showcase and gala reception
The Empty Bowls program will host a Leavenworth artists' showcase and gala reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Icicle Ridge Winery, 8977 North Road. Bowls created by artists for the 2017 Empty Bowls program will be on display.
