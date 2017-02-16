Collaborations win $2.3 million for forest health projects
Collaborative forest health projects near Leavenworth, Mazama, Tonasket and Cle Elum will get $2.3 million to plan and carry out thinning, burning and stream restoration projects this year. The funding is from the Joint Chiefs Landscape Restoration Partnership between the U.S. Forest Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
