Audition registration open for Leavenworth Summer Theater productions

9 hrs ago

One sure sign that summer is on its way, despite the snow? Auditions for Leavenworth Summer Theater are coming up already. The theater group will produce three shows this July through September, including "Annie" and "Bye Bye Birdie."

