Women's leadership conference coming in March
A Wenatchee business woman has joined with a Nevada executive coach to organize North Central Washington's first leadership conference focused on the challenges and opportunities facing female business leaders. Brianne Vertrees, owner of Merriment Party Goods in downtown Wenatchee, and Shandel Sutherland, founder of consulting firm The Shandel Group in Reno, Nevada, will launch the LEXI Women's Leadership Summit on March 25-26 at Sleeping Lady Resort in Leavenworth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Sep '15
|Squirrel
|19
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC