Snow returns to the ski hills after ice storms
The total snowfall this season is 207 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 162 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 216 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 182 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 217 to 250 inches at the White Pass Ski Area. Cross-country ski trail conditions remain excellent at Lake Wenatchee State Park, Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, Methow Valley, Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|13
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Sep '15
|Squirrel
|19
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC