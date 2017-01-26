Paul Bruce Williams

Paul Bruce Williams

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

He was born April 11, 1951, in Newton, , after graduation, ministering at The House of Mercy. After graduating from Northwest University in 1973, Paul married Joyce Brandt on August 18 of that year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan 12 Anonymous 13
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Jul '16 Just1jai 2
News Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07) Jun '16 Her Daughter Angel 31
News Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16) Jun '16 kathrin huber 2
News Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16) Jan '16 Smile Specialist 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Sep '15 Squirrel 19
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Leavenworth, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,363,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC