Judge: Leavenworth hatchery violating clean water laws

A federal judge on Monday ruled that the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery has been discharging pollutants into the Icicle river without the proper permit, and in violation of the Clean Water Act for 38 years. The decision means the hatchery will have to make significant improvements, including a wastewater treatment plant and fish ponds, according to two environmental groups that forced the issue in a lawsuit filed last year.

