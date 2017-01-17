Chelan Bird Count numbers and species down from 2015

More than a dozen hardy bird admirers braved the early morning cold to take part in the 28th annual Chelan Bird Count last Wednesday, Dec. 28. Project coordinator, Steve Easley dispatched the volunteers to various promising bird habitats around the greater Chelan area where sightings were made and species recorded. Counters met at the Apple Cup Cafe at 7 a.m. and dispersed to spend the next eight hours tracking avians from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Easley said the count took place inside a rough circle 15 miles in diameter, that he established for the first count in 1989.

