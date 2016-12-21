Two injured in Leavenworth area accident
Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Friday that temporarily blocked Highway 2 about 19 miles west of Leavenworth. Transported to Central Washington Hospital were Svend G. Westlund, 80, of Chelan; and Elizabeth H. Westlund, 80, of Chelan, according to a State Patrol report.
