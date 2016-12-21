Snow advisories in effect for Eastern...

Snow advisories in effect for Eastern Washington

3 hrs ago

A fast-moving winter storm is packing the potential for snow and gusty winds through Tuesday along a narrow swath from south of Wenatchee, north to the Canadian border. Moderate to heavy snowfall is forecast at higher elevations and to the northeast, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service in Spokane.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Chelan County was issued at December 26 at 11:40AM PST

