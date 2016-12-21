Ruthie Aileen (Baird) Bruce
As a young girl, Aileen moved with her family to Peshastin, where she attended Peshastin Grade School. They moved back to Tennessee, where she met the love of her life, Jim Bruce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Sep '15
|Squirrel
|19
|Unique Wedding Venue- Restored from 1944 (Jan '10)
|Mar '15
|Vicky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC