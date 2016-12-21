Lighting festival's 50th year
ALTHOUGH THE OVERALL QUANTITY OF EXPECTED SNOW IS NOT LARGE THE TIME OF DAY WHEN THE HIGHER INTENSITY SNOWFALL OCCURS WILL COMPLICATE THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING COMMUTE. A crowd estimated at over 15,000 people gather on Front Street in Leavenworth Saturday for the first Christmas Lighting Festival weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Sep '15
|Squirrel
|19
|Unique Wedding Venue- Restored from 1944 (Jan '10)
|Mar '15
|Vicky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC