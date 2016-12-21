Eye On | Tumbleweed Beed Co. - A downtown jewel shines in Wenatchee and Leavenworth
The stackable rings made by Tumbleweed Jewelry is a popular item at the retail stores Tumbleweed Shop & Studio in Wenatchee and since 2014 in Leavenworth according to owner Jessica Russell. Jessica Russell started making jewelry professionally 14 years ago, but had been making it on her own for much longer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Sep '15
|Squirrel
|19
|Unique Wedding Venue- Restored from 1944 (Jan '10)
|Mar '15
|Vicky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC