Dog rescued from Newman Lake has new home for the holidays
On December 12, neighbors heard the animal in distress and rushed to help the dog when they spotted it. Neighbors called SCRAPS and then rushed to figure out how to rescue the pup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Jul '16
|Just1jai
|2
|Boyfriend Who Smothered Child Gets Prison (Nov '07)
|Jun '16
|Her Daughter Angel
|31
|Mosquito district opens door to aerial spraying (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|kathrin huber
|2
|Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Smile Specialist
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Sep '15
|Squirrel
|19
|Unique Wedding Venue- Restored from 1944 (Jan '10)
|Mar '15
|Vicky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC