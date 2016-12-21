Author to share new children's book at Leavenworth visit

The author known best for his New York Times best-seller "The Art of Racing in the Rain" will be visiting Leavenworth for a book signing and to discuss his new children's book series. Garth Stein will be doing a signing at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at A Book For All Seasons in Leavenworth and making an appearance at the A Book For All Seasons Christmas party from 5 to 7 p.m. According to their website, the free party will have For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.