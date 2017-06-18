Topeka goes Hollywood for 1949 movie'...

Topeka goes Hollywood for 1949 movie's world premiere

Sunday Jun 18

Actor Randolph Scott starred in "Fighting Man of the Plains," a 1949 western that had its world premiere at the Jayhawk Theatre. Actor Randolph Scott starred in "Fighting Man of the Plains," which had its world premiere on Oct. 13, 1949, at the Jayhawk Theatre, as shown by this advertisement in The Topeka Daily Capital.

