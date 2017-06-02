Texas congressman asks Trump for full...

Texas congressman asks Trump for full review of 'Leavenworth 10' cases

Friday Read more: Fox News

A Texas congressman is appealing to President Trump for a full review of cases involving a group of veterans, known as the Leavenworth 10, who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq and are now imprisoned for battlefield crimes. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, asked Trump in a letter to consider the immense pressure the men were under while fighting for their country.

