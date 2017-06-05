Sex transition therapy at Guant namo? Senior doctor says hea d consider it

An Army prison guard shields his identity from view behind sniper netting during a media visit at GuantA namo's Camp Echo prison compound on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in a photo approved for release by the U.S. military. Across the 15 years of the detention center, military medical staff have often boasted that the United States treats its wartime prisoners here on par with American troops' health care.

