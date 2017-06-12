Melissa Etheridge's Pride Message to Her Younger Self: 'Don't Let Fear Guide You'
Melissa Etheridge performs in concert during The Recording Academy's Grammy Artists Revealed with Melissa Etheridge at Hard Rock Cafe - Times Square on June 21, 2010 in New York City. Since 1988, Melissa Etheridge has released 14 studio albums, spawning hits such as "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|Chelsea Manning: What Will Her Life Be Like Aft...
|May '17
|Guest
|2
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
|Greg Bryson
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC