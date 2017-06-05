Chelsea Manning on leaking information: 'I have a responsibility to the public'
Chelsea Manning, the Army private who spent seven years behind bars and was convicted of disclosing classified government information to WikiLeaks, said she felt compelled to leak information because of "a responsibility to the public." Manning, 29, left prison last month after her 35-year sentence was commuted by former president Barack Obama earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|Chelsea Manning: What Will Her Life Be Like Aft...
|May 17
|Guest
|2
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
|Greg Bryson
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC