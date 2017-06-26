Chelsea Manning celebrating in Pride ...

Chelsea Manning celebrating in Pride parade is giving us life

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Mashable

At the New York City parade, participants included Chelsea Manning, who is celebrating her first NYC pride since being released from prison as a free transgender woman. The ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted a photo of Manning looking stunning on a float with a rainbow-coloured heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new to kc looking for clear Sat Druggie 2
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May 30 Bobbie Huckaby 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
News Chelsea Manning: What Will Her Life Be Like Aft... May '17 Guest 2
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr '17 Choicerocks 34
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr '17 Janice Witt 2
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Leavenworth, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,003 • Total comments across all topics: 282,033,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC