Beshenich Muir adds new $200M Army training support contract
Beshenich Muir and Associates has won a five-year, $200 million contract for instructor and training support services to the Army. This award is the service disabled, veteran-owned small business' second major award related to Army training within the past two months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Technology.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|Chelsea Manning: What Will Her Life Be Like Aft...
|May 17
|Guest
|2
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
|Greg Bryson
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC