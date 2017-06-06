Beshenich Muir adds new $200M Army tr...

Beshenich Muir adds new $200M Army training support contract

Beshenich Muir and Associates has won a five-year, $200 million contract for instructor and training support services to the Army. This award is the service disabled, veteran-owned small business' second major award related to Army training within the past two months.

