Army produces new e2Books to improve learning
A new Army publication features audio, video, and animations to train units how to assault a position and how to defend one. Army Doctrine Reference Publication 3-90 Offense and Defense recently became available on the Central Army Registry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Moeck murder
|Mon
|Justice4Mike
|6
|left in 1978
|Jun 30
|area newguy
|1
|Skip the 'retreat' properties in KC, cult is ta...
|Jun 29
|horriblemistake
|1
|avoid Kirk Berggren
|Jun 28
|CRASHPAD OWNER
|1
|new to kc looking for clear
|Jun 24
|Druggie
|2
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Empty Suit
|6
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May '17
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC