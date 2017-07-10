Army produces new e2Books to improve ...

Army produces new e2Books to improve learning

Thursday Jun 22

A new Army publication features audio, video, and animations to train units how to assault a position and how to defend one. Army Doctrine Reference Publication 3-90 Offense and Defense recently became available on the Central Army Registry.

