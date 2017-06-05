43rd annual Kansas bicycle tour starts Jun...
The 43rd year of the longest-running bicycling event in Kansas history - a 522-mile ride across the State - begins on Saturday, June 10. Biking Across Kansas is an eight-day tour originating at the Kansas-Colorado line with a route of approximately 800 bicyclists, including support staff.
