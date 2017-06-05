43rd annual Kansas bicycle tour start...

43rd annual Kansas bicycle tour starts Jun...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Great Bend Tribune

The 43rd year of the longest-running bicycling event in Kansas history - a 522-mile ride across the State - begins on Saturday, June 10. Biking Across Kansas is an eight-day tour originating at the Kansas-Colorado line with a route of approximately 800 bicyclists, including support staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May 30 Bobbie Huckaby 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May 25 Lili16 5
News Chelsea Manning: What Will Her Life Be Like Aft... May 17 Guest 2
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr '17 Choicerocks 34
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr '17 Janice Witt 2
Greg Bryson Apr '17 Guest 1
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Leavenworth, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,402 • Total comments across all topics: 281,560,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC