US transgender trooper to remain on active duty after prison term

Washington, May 15 - Chelsea Manning, the transgender US soldier convicted of espionage for leaking national security secrets, will remain an active-duty following her release from a military prison, according to the Army. Manning, whose sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama, will not be paid after her May 17 release from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, but will be eligible for healthcare benefits and have access to commissaries and military exchanges, the Army told USA Today on Sunday.

