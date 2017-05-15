US Army Private Bradley Manning who w...

US Army Private Bradley Manning who would later become Chelsea Manning. Photo: AFP

Chelsea Manning will be released from prison this week - and she's looking forward to hugs, warm spring air and swimming Chelsea Manning will be released from prison this week - and she's looking forward to hugs, warm spring air and swimming This week, after seven years, Chelsea Manning will walk out of military prison a free woman. Edward Snowden leads the tributes, and tells how Manning 'left behind the safety of silence to speak a truth that saved lives' On Wednesday, some time after dawn, the security gates at the US disciplinary barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, will be thrown open and a slight woman will walk out into the open air and freedom.

