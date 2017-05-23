Sarah Waters named director of KU Student Housing
The University of Kansas has selected Sarah Waters as its next director of KU Student Housing. Waters, currently director of residence life at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, begins her new position July 17. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Sarah to KU," said Tammara Durham, vice provost for student affairs.
