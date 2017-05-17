One Sent To Hospital After Collision

One person was transported to the hospital following a Friday collision in Fairbury. According to the Fairbury Police Department, at 3:19 p.m. Friday an eastbound 2003 Dodge Durango driven by Christopher Schlick, 36 of Leavenworth, Kan., collided with a southbound 1999 Toyota UEX at the intersection of Eighth and D Streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbury Journal News.