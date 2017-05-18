LPC-Bankers line up a 800m debt for C...

LPC-Bankers line up a 800m debt for Constantia Labels sale

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

May 17 Bankers are preparing around 800m of debt financing to back a potential sale of German packaging group Constantia Labels, banking sources said. Wendel hired Goldman Sachs on the sale of the group, which is part of a larger packaging firm Constantia Flexibles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chelsea Manning: What Will Her Life Be Like Aft... Wed Guest 2
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr 29 Choicerocks 34
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
Greg Bryson Apr '17 Guest 1
News Atchison Verizon store closes Apr '17 Okie 1
News Leavenworth man charged with producing child porn (Aug '07) Mar '17 Anonymous 14
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Leavenworth County was issued at May 19 at 8:22AM CDT

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Leavenworth, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC