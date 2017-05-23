Goya pulls out of New York City Puert...

Goya pulls out of New York City Puerto Rican Day Parade

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Following celebrations in Puerto Rico, Lopez Rivera is set to go to Chicago, where he spent some time growing up as a child, on Thursday. But for Joseph Connor , who was 9 when his dad, Frank, was killed in a NY restaurant bombing that Lopez Rivera had helped organize, the struggle is much more personal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chelsea Manning: What Will Her Life Be Like Aft... May 17 Guest 2
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr 29 Choicerocks 34
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr '17 Janice Witt 2
Greg Bryson Apr '17 Guest 1
News Atchison Verizon store closes Apr '17 Okie 1
News Leavenworth man charged with producing child porn (Aug '07) Mar '17 Anonymous 14
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Leavenworth, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC