Footage from a new Chelsea Manning documentary to be shown to buyers at Cannes
The first footage from a new documentary that will follow Chelsea Manning as she walks free from a maximum security military prison will be unveiled to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival. XY Chelsea will follow the former US army intelligence analyst, previously known as Private Bradley Manning, as she begins her life in the outside world as a trans woman.
