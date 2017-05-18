FLASHBACK: Happy Star Wars Day

Director Rian Johnson unveiled the clip to fans at the Star Wars Celebration event with John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill , cast newcomer Kelly Marie Tran and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. At Hallmark Gold Crown Stores , pick up a free " Star Wars " pin set when you spend $15 on select " Star Wars " gifts on May 4 and 5. Poe and BB-8 seem to be back together in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and will likely feature heavily once again in the story - no complaints there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.