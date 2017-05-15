Chelsea Manning's release: Life beyond whistle-blowing
James Reinl is a journalist and world affairs analyst who has reported from more than 30 countries and won awards for covering Haiti's earthquake, Sri Lanka's civil war and human rights abuses in Iran. The transgender whistle-blower is counting down the days to her release from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on May 17. She will regain her liberty and the right, long denied, to grow her hair long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Manning: What Will Her Life Be Like Aft...
|41 min
|Truth
|1
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|Greg Bryson
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|Atchison Verizon store closes
|Apr '17
|Okie
|1
|Leavenworth man charged with producing child porn (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|14
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC