Chelsea Manning's conditions of confinement lawsuit dismissed

A lawsuit brought by Chelsea Manning over the conditions of her confinement has been dismissed. Ms Manning, the Army soldier who was sentenced to 35 years in a military prison for giving classified materials to WikiLeaks, was released May 17 from lock-up at Kansas' Fort Leavenworth after President Barack Obama commuted her sentence before leaving office.

