There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 12 hrs ago, titled Chelsea Manning: What Will Her Life Be Like After She's Released from Prison Tomorrow?. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Former U.S. President Barack Obama commuted Manning's remaining sentence before leaving office in January 2017. During her trial, Manning said that she had intended to help people by leaking the documents and did "not intend to harm the interests of the United States or harm any service members."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.