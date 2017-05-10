Chelsea Manning to Be Freed, Says She Wants to Help Others
Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier imprisoned for releasing classified military information, said she hopes to use lessons she's learned in prison to help others when she gets out. Ahead of her release next week, Manning on Tuesday released her first statement since being granted clemency, expressing gratitude to her supporters and to former President Barack Obama, reported The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|Greg Bryson
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|Atchison Verizon store closes
|Apr '17
|Okie
|1
|Leavenworth man charged with producing child porn (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|14
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC