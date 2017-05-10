Chelsea Manning to Be Freed, Says She...

Chelsea Manning to Be Freed, Says She Wants to Help Others

Wednesday May 10 Read more: News Max

Chelsea Manning, the transgender soldier imprisoned for releasing classified military information, said she hopes to use lessons she's learned in prison to help others when she gets out. Ahead of her release next week, Manning on Tuesday released her first statement since being granted clemency, expressing gratitude to her supporters and to former President Barack Obama, reported The Associated Press.

