Chelsea Manning posts first photo revealing new look as a woman
Chelsea Manning posted the first photo of her new look as a woman, just one day after she was released from military prison. The photo was posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts @xychelsea87.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Manning: What Will Her Life Be Like Aft...
|May 17
|Guest
|2
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
|Greg Bryson
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|Atchison Verizon store closes
|Apr '17
|Okie
|1
|Leavenworth man charged with producing child porn (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|14
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC