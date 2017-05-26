Chelsea Manning Giving First TV Inter...

Chelsea Manning Giving First TV Interview to 'Nightline'

Friday May 26

Chelsea Manning, now the hottest transgender celebrity after her release from military prison, is handing "Nightline" her first television interview as a free woman, ABC News announced, adding that portions will be splashed across the entire network. ABC News had been in contact with Manning shortly before her release May 7 from the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

