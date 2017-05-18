Army Quickly Removes Ad After Realizi...

Army Quickly Removes Ad After Realizing That Featured Soldier Is A Convicted Rapist

The Army quickly pulled one of its ads Monday after realizing that a soldier featured in the recruiting video is a convicted rapist. A leaked document obtained by Business Insider on the 15-second ad entitled "Honor" shows that the ad aired on May 8 and was removed by May 15, although by that time, it had already played 245 times.

