Army Quickly Removes Ad After Realizing That Featured Soldier Is A Convicted Rapist
The Army quickly pulled one of its ads Monday after realizing that a soldier featured in the recruiting video is a convicted rapist. A leaked document obtained by Business Insider on the 15-second ad entitled "Honor" shows that the ad aired on May 8 and was removed by May 15, although by that time, it had already played 245 times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chelsea Manning: What Will Her Life Be Like Aft...
|Wed
|Guest
|2
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|Greg Bryson
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|Atchison Verizon store closes
|Apr '17
|Okie
|1
|Leavenworth man charged with producing child porn (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|14
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC