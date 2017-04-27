Town hall about toxic exposure planned for Saturday at Leavenworth VFW
A town hall meeting about toxic exposure called "What's Happening to Our Children and Grandchildren?" will be 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 56, 519 Cherokee St. in Leavenworth.
