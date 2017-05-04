Thuston part of 35th Infantry deployment to Kuwait
County Attorney Linus Thuston left Chanute Thursday evening for deployment with the "Santa Fe" 35th Infantry Division, headquartered in Leavenworth. Thuston previously went overseas to Iraq in 2005 with the 891st Engineer Battalion.
