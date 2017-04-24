Octave Chanute to come to life during...

Octave Chanute to come to life during presentation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Chanute Tribune

The man who has given many programs as Octave Chanute is excited to get a chance to share with the city that was named after the engineer. Jacquelyn Borgeson Zimmer, curator at Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum, said she saw Bill Nicks portray Chanute about 15 years ago and she said he was "fantastic."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chanute Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... 13 hr Choicerocks 34
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
Greg Bryson Apr 11 Guest 1
News Atchison Verizon store closes Apr 8 Okie 1
News Leavenworth man charged with producing child porn (Aug '07) Mar '17 Anonymous 14
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb '17 yo yo 1
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Leavenworth County was issued at April 29 at 10:12AM CDT

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Leavenworth, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,654,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC