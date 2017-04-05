KU expands degree programs in Leavenw...

KU expands degree programs in Leavenworth for military, civilian students

The University of Kansas has announced the addition of three new degree programs to its Leavenworth offerings . The new programs include a Master of Science in Homeland Security: Law and Policy, Master of Science in Business and Organizational Leadership, and a Professional Science Master or Certificate in Environmental Assessment.

