KU expands degree programs in Leavenworth for military, civilian students
The University of Kansas has announced the addition of three new degree programs to its Leavenworth offerings . The new programs include a Master of Science in Homeland Security: Law and Policy, Master of Science in Business and Organizational Leadership, and a Professional Science Master or Certificate in Environmental Assessment.
