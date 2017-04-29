KC woman paralyzed by ALS uses techno...

KC woman paralyzed by ALS uses technology to write reviews

Saturday Apr 29

A Missouri woman paralyzed by Lou Gehrig's disease isn't letting any limitations from the incurable disease keep her from doing book reviews, using only her eyes. As a married, 50-year-old Kansas City, Mo., mother of 14-year-old twin girls, Michelle Melland can't breathe without a ventilator, and she can't walk, talk or move a finger or toe, The Kansas City Star reports .

