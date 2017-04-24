Kansas kid to appear on a Chopped Juniora cooking show
The sixth-grader from Fort Leavenworth will appear on the Food Network show "Chopped Junior" on Tuesday night. The show airs at 7 p.m. on Cable Channel 40 and 2040.
