Justice IG Blasts Marshals Service Over Contractor-Run Prison
Weeks after President Trump's Justice Department revived the practice of contracting out federal prison management, the U.S. Marshals Service has come under fire for lax oversight of a privately run detention facility in Leavenworth, Kansas. Justice's inspector general on Tuesday released a report on CoreCivic Inc.'s management of the Leavenworth Detention Center, citing safety and security problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 24
|WelbyMD
|33
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|Greg Bryson
|Apr 11
|Guest
|1
|Atchison Verizon store closes
|Apr 8
|Okie
|1
|Leavenworth man charged with producing child porn (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|14
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC