Justice IG Blasts Marshals Service Over Contractor-Run Prison

Weeks after President Trump's Justice Department revived the practice of contracting out federal prison management, the U.S. Marshals Service has come under fire for lax oversight of a privately run detention facility in Leavenworth, Kansas. Justice's inspector general on Tuesday released a report on CoreCivic Inc.'s management of the Leavenworth Detention Center, citing safety and security problems.

