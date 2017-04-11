Ex-Guard at Kansas Federal Prison Get...

Ex-Guard at Kansas Federal Prison Gets 3 Years for Smuggling

A former guard at the federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas, has been sentenced to three years in prison for taking bribes to smuggle tobacco to inmates. Forty-seven-year-old Marc Buckner of Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced Monday for one count of being a public official accepting bribes.

