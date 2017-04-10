Event to mark 150th anniversary of Hancocka s War in Kansas
This illustration portrays soldiers under the command of Gen. Winfield S. Hancock burning a Cheyenne village on Pawnee Fork, 30 miles west of Fort Larned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Bryson
|Apr 11
|Guest
|1
|Atchison Verizon store closes
|Apr 8
|Okie
|1
|Leavenworth man charged with producing child porn (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|14
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|29
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
|Chelsea Manning asks Obama for clemency
|Nov '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Leavenworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC