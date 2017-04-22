California-based Prime Healthcare: We...

California-based Prime Healthcare: We'd like to save St. Francis

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: The Capital-Journal

Prime Healthcare Foundation Inc. notified Gov. Sam Brownback this week that the California-based healthcare organization wants to be in the running to take over St. Francis Health. "Through various sources, we have been told that the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth are contemplating closing St. Francis Medical Center in the next several weeks, leaving over one thousand individuals unemployed, patients displaced and the unintended consequence of more difficulty accessing healthcare for the underprivileged and underserved," the letter, dated April 20, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leavenworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr 24 WelbyMD 33
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
Greg Bryson Apr 11 Guest 1
News Atchison Verizon store closes Apr 8 Okie 1
News Leavenworth man charged with producing child porn (Aug '07) Mar '17 Anonymous 14
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
trying to move to kansas city Feb '17 yo yo 1
See all Leavenworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leavenworth Forum Now

Leavenworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leavenworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Leavenworth, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC