California-based Prime Healthcare: We'd like to save St. Francis
Prime Healthcare Foundation Inc. notified Gov. Sam Brownback this week that the California-based healthcare organization wants to be in the running to take over St. Francis Health. "Through various sources, we have been told that the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth are contemplating closing St. Francis Medical Center in the next several weeks, leaving over one thousand individuals unemployed, patients displaced and the unintended consequence of more difficulty accessing healthcare for the underprivileged and underserved," the letter, dated April 20, said.
Leavenworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 24
|WelbyMD
|33
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|Greg Bryson
|Apr 11
|Guest
|1
|Atchison Verizon store closes
|Apr 8
|Okie
|1
|Leavenworth man charged with producing child porn (Aug '07)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|14
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
|trying to move to kansas city
|Feb '17
|yo yo
|1
