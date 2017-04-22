California-based Prime Healthcare: We'd like to save St. Francis

Prime Healthcare Foundation Inc. notified Gov. Sam Brownback this week that the California-based healthcare organization wants to be in the running to take over St. Francis Health. "Through various sources, we have been told that the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth are contemplating closing St. Francis Medical Center in the next several weeks, leaving over one thousand individuals unemployed, patients displaced and the unintended consequence of more difficulty accessing healthcare for the underprivileged and underserved," the letter, dated April 20, said.

